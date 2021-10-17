Shoreline School Board meeting Tuesday
Sunday, October 17, 2021
The Shoreline School Board will hold a Study Session and Regular Board Meeting on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 in the Shoreline Room, Shoreline Center (18560 1st Ave. NE). The study session will begin at 4:00 pm and the regular board meeting will begin at 6:00 pm.
Both meetings will also be available via Zoom using the log-in information below. The topic of the study session is board policy review. The reports, presentations and action items for the regular board meeting are listed below. Please note that all in-person attendees must wear masks and there will be six-foot distancing between those in attendance.
If you would like to provide written public comment for the regular board meeting, you can do so by filling out this online form by 12:00 pm on Tuesday, October 19 and it will be provided to the Board. There will also be a live public comment period during the in-person meeting
Attending the Study Session via Zoom at 4:00 pm
Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84723790763?pwd=S0NaOEVHY1JzSDBmZDJrLzRJWmhGQT09
Passcode: 391084
Webinar ID: 847 2379 0763
Dial-In Phone Numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833
Attending the Regular Board Meeting via Zoom at 6:00 pm
Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81148446911?pwd=dyszalhzN0tSNjd4NDNLemdzL3Rndz09
Passcode: 437480
Webinar ID: 811 4844 6911
Dial-In Phone Numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833
Reports and Presentations:
- First Reading: District Instructional Materials Committee (DIMC) Recommendations
- October Enrollment Update
- First Reading: Revisions to Policy 9250, Naming School Facilities
- Action Items:
- Adoption of New Policy 9251, Naming of School Mascots, Symbols and Other Images, Publications or Identifiers Associated with Schools
- Appointment of School Board Committees
- The full meeting agendas will be posted on our School Board Agendas and Minutes webpage by Friday (tomorrow) evening.
