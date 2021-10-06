LFP Prop 1 and City Council Candidate Forums presented by Third Place Commons
Wednesday, October 6, 2021
If you live in Lake Forest Park, don’t cast your ballots this fall without tuning into two important election related forums presented by Third Place Commons.
Hear from the candidates about their positions on critical issues of importance to you and your community.
The forum will be moderated by a representative from an outside chapter of the nonpartisan League of Women Voters.
The forum will be moderated by a representative from an outside chapter of the nonpartisan League of Women Voters.
The forum will follow their standardized format allowing for each candidate to answer each question in timed responses.
The moderator will ask both questions prepared in advance, based on current issues facing the community, and those solicited in writing from the audience during the event.
All candidates for the city council have agreed to participate. Registration is required to attend. Register here for the Lake Forest Park City Council Candidate Forum.
The moderator will ask both questions prepared in advance, based on current issues facing the community, and those solicited in writing from the audience during the event.
All candidates for the city council have agreed to participate. Registration is required to attend. Register here for the Lake Forest Park City Council Candidate Forum.
Then, on Saturday, October 16th at 1pm, Third Place Commons presents a second nonpartisan forum, the Lake Forest Park Prop 1 Pros and Cons Forum, also via Zoom.
Explore the intentions and ramifications of Prop 1 before casting your ballot. The ballot measure will be presented, followed by commentary from both the Pro side and the Con side, after which written audience questions will be fielded and discussed for the remainder of the time.
Register here for the Lake Forest Park Prop 1 Pros and Cons Forum.
Third Place Commons – a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization – has been building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for over 20 years. In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space with TPC At Home programs.
0 comments:
Post a Comment