LFP Prop 1 and City Council Candidate Forums presented by Third Place Commons

If you live in Lake Forest Park, don’t cast your ballots this fall without tuning into two important election related forums presented by Third Place Commons.





Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 7pm, Third Place Commons presents the Lake Forest Park City Council Candidate Forum via Zoom.





Hear from the candidates about their positions on critical issues of importance to you and your community.



The forum will be moderated by a representative from an outside chapter of the nonpartisan League of Women Voters.









The moderator will ask both questions prepared in advance, based on current issues facing the community, and those solicited in writing from the audience during the event.



All candidates for the city council have agreed to participate. Registration is required to attend. The forum will follow their standardized format allowing for each candidate to answer each question in timed responses. Register here for the Lake Forest Park City Council Candidate Forum.




