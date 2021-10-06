Agenda for Shoreline Council meeting October 11, 2021

Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Shoreline City Council 2021

The agenda for the October 11, 2021 regular meeting (virtual) of the Shoreline City Council includes two study items:

8(a) Discussing Park Improvements and Property Acquisition Priorities and Funding

Staff will be asking Council for guidance on next steps towards potentially placing a bond measure before the voters on the February 2022 Special Election ballot. Several policy questions are presented for Council discussion.

8(b) Discussion of Resolution No. 485 - Amending the Council Rules of Procedure

Council will consider amendments to its Rules related to remote attendance at Council meetings and the procedure for placing items on meeting agendas. Staff will propose amendments to the following:

  • Section 5.13 – New section regarding remote attendance by Councilmembers at Council meetings.
  • Section 5.14 – Add procedure for handling potential disruptions from remote public attendees.
  • Section 5.23 – Allow for City staff to attend meetings remotely as City Manager sees fit.

Additionally, staff is requesting that Council provide feedback around administering the public comment period in order for staff to draft proposed amendments to Section 6 - Public Testimony for allowing the public to provide remote oral testimony/comment at Council Meetings.

Information about attending the meeting, making comments, and viewing staff documents HERE



