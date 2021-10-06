Shorecrest tennis sweeps Lynnwood 7-0

Everyone on the team played solid tennis to help secure the 7-0 victory over Lynnwood on Tuesday night.





Zaid Khan (S1) defeated his opponent by playing consistent tennis and utilizing the drop shot and lob combination. Calvin Rice (S2) stepped up his game today by hitting blistering forehands and minimizing his unforced errors. Owen Pierce (S3) won by keeping the ball deep and getting to the net to finish points. Matthew Gardiner (S4) had rough a start, but he remembered the mantra that it isn’t about how you start, but how you finish and he finished strong to take the victory.





Indigo Vining photo by Rob Mann

Connor Wakefield and Indigo Vining (D1) played a stellar match by getting to the net and finishing points quickly.





Spencer Berry and Sohum Vohra (D2) found success by playing to their strengths with hitting great groundstrokes in a one up/one back formation.





Ronin Crawford and Parker Mina photo by Rob Mann



Parker Mina and Ronin Crawford (D3) played doubles for the first time this season and they quickly established great teamwork. They both hit great volleys and overheads from the net that helped the team to complete the final victory to secure the shutout.





Next match this week is Wednesday, October 6 against Meadowdale at Kellogg Middle School 3:30p start.

#1 SC: Zaid Khan 6-1, 6-1 WOpponent: Tommy McMahon#2 SC: Calvin Rice 6-0, 6-0 WOpponent: Evan Yang#3 SC: Owen Pierce 6-0, 6-1 WOpponent: Alvin Le#4 SC: Matthew Gardiner 6-3, 6-4 WOpponent: Drew Kiner#1 SC: Connor Wakefield/Indigo Vining 6-1, 6-0 WOpponent: Matt Ruiz/Luke Tyler#2 SC: Spencer Berry/Sohum Vohra 6-2, 6-1 WOpponent: Perry Young/Nathaniel Jolosky#3 SC: Ronin Crawford/Parker Mina 6-1, 6-1 WOpponent: Jace Latimer/Ethan Truong