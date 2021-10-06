Jobs: City of Shoreline Recreation Specialist
Wednesday, October 6, 2021
CLOSING DATE: 10/19/2021 11:59pm
Monday -Thursday, 9:30am - 2:30pm and additional hours assigned throughout the month, including some weekend hours, totaling to 24 authorized hours per week (position eligible for benefits).
This position is an integral part of 5-person team. The team works together on a daily basis providing programming for individuals with developmental disabilities.
Majority of the time spent in this position is working in an environment with 40 or more individuals with high needs in program Monday-Thursday. This position will also support City sponsored Special Events such as Hamlin Haunt and Celebrate Shoreline.
Job description and application
