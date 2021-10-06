Help Einstein Middle School PTSA fill the Goodwill truck Saturday

Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Einstein PTSA is holding a Goodwill Fill The Truck event this Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 2-5pm.

Anyone can drop off items in the Einstein Middle School parking lot and all proceeds will go to the Einstein PTSA to support the school!

Details:
  • No furniture bigger than an end table
  • Textile welcome -- bagged separately with no other items mixed in.
  • Shoes also need to be bagged apart from other donations. 
Clothes, toys, household items, books, and sporting goods welcome!

E-Waste is WELCOME - computers accessories, TVs, monitors.

Einstein is located in NW Shoreline in the Hillwood Neighborhood at 19343 3rd Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177



