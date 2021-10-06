Help Einstein Middle School PTSA fill the Goodwill truck Saturday
Wednesday, October 6, 2021
Einstein PTSA is holding a Goodwill Fill The Truck event this Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 2-5pm.
Anyone can drop off items in the Einstein Middle School parking lot and all proceeds will go to the Einstein PTSA to support the school!
Details:
- No furniture bigger than an end table
- Textile welcome -- bagged separately with no other items mixed in.
- Shoes also need to be bagged apart from other donations.
Clothes, toys, household items, books, and sporting goods welcome!
E-Waste is WELCOME - computers accessories, TVs, monitors.
Einstein is located in NW Shoreline in the Hillwood Neighborhood at 19343 3rd Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177
0 comments:
Post a Comment