Help Einstein Middle School PTSA fill the Goodwill truck Saturday

Einstein PTSA is holding a Goodwill Fill The Truck event this Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 2-5pm.





Anyone can drop off items in the Einstein Middle School parking lot and all proceeds will go to the Einstein PTSA to support the school!





Details:

No furniture bigger than an end table

Textile welcome -- bagged separately with no other items mixed in.

Shoes also need to be bagged apart from other donations.

Clothes, toys, household items, books, and sporting goods welcome!





E-Waste is WELCOME - computers accessories, TVs, monitors.





Einstein is located in NW Shoreline in the Hillwood Neighborhood at 19343 3rd Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177