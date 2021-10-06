Seattle Storytelling Guild presents October Story Fest on zoom October 22
Wednesday, October 6, 2021
The Seattle Storytelling Guild is presenting an October Story Fest, “You Won’t Believe THIS!”, on Friday, October 22, 2021 on Zoom at 7:00pm PDT
Two Northwest master storytellers, Jo Walter and Eric Foxman, will share amazing, true stories.
Jo Walter is known as a Northwest Folklife contributor. She is a language-loving teacher who tells stories for all ages, and aims to inspire imaginations through the spoken word.
Eric Foxman brings his interest in history to gripping true stories from the Oregon Trail and beyond.
More information go to: https://www.seattlestorytellers.org
To Register for this Online Event: https://bit.ly/3m9TOqL
The Story Fest is Free, with a suggested donation of $10.
