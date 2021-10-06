Halloween-inspired continuing education at Shoreline Community College
Wednesday, October 6, 2021
Embroidery for Beginners, explore your favorite scary movies in Terror on the Screen: The History of Horror Films, or learn about the basics of crime scene investigation in Fingerprints and Forensics: Understanding the Basics of Crime Scene Investigation through Shoreline Community College's Continuing Education this month.
Classes include learning activities, lectures, and discussions in a fun and supportive environment.
Continuing Education is also offering a number of in-person classes on campus this month, including Food and Wine Pairing for the Holidays if you want to treat yourself to some wine with your candy, and Your Tech Clinic with Brian Boston, for anyone who finds technology scary.
Please note that students must wear a mask to participate in any on-campus courses and information regarding COVID guidelines and vaccination status will be emailed to all students.
To see a full catalog of classes, please visit the Continuing Education Course Catalog or contact continuing-ed@shoreline.edu for more information.
