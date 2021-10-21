Letter to the Editor: Shoreline's out of date tree codes are contributing to tree canopy decline

To the Editor:





Shoreline is already behind in goals to reduce carbon emissions by 2030. While the city asks for individual citizens to do their part to combat climate issues, the city’s out-of-date tree codes are contributing to continued tree canopy decline and rising heat islands in our area.

Trees, especially mature trees, are a free, proven, and viable technology in reducing carbon emissions that work harder and smarter as they age and mature. Retaining these powerhouses of carbon sequestering needs to be an integral part of the conversation around apartment building expansion in Shoreline.

With more apartment homes being built in Shoreline, there will be more cars. This year the Seattle Times reported that Seattle ranks second in car ownership per capita at 610 cars owned per 1,000 residents with higher ownership in the surrounding neighborhoods. While there are rental households that are car-less, renter households that have one or more cars are increasing.

One car driving about 31 miles a day emits approximately 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year. Shoreline will be adding (conservatively) 2,200 apartment units in the next couple of years. At one car per unit, the increase of CO2 produced from Shoreline rental apartment households will skyrocket to 10,120 metric tons per year.

Before COVID-19, Shoreline’s plans for carbon reduction relied on people using public transportation. However, ridership for King County metro has decreased by 71.5% from last year with more people working from home.

To meet Shoreline’s climate goals, the city needs to leverage technology that is already viable, like trees. Updating tree codes to reflect the current climate we are in ensures everyone is able to continue to benefit from Shoreline’s mature trees while supporting city growth.





Rebecca Jones

Seattle (former Shoreline resident)







