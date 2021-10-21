Shorecrest volleyball wins close match with Lynnwood





Shorecrest Scots volleyball

10/20/2021

25-22, 16-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-11





The Scots celebrate their win. Photo by Robyn Williams.

Another great night of volleyball at Lynnwood High School Wednesday night as Shorecrest took on Lynnwood.





Shorecrest started out strong, taking the first set 25-22. Lynnwood made some adjustments to the lineup and came fighting to take sets 2 and 3 16-25, 18-25.





In the fourth set when the Scots were on the fence with Lynnwood up 22-18 and about to take the match; senior Hannah Nielsen went to the service line. First serve ace 19-22, then another tough serve that led to a hitting error for Lynnwood 20-22.





Momentum was back on the side of the Scots. Third serve and now the Scots were back in action 21-22.





Lynnwood kept fighting with great defense and a kill to make the score 23-21.





Up next for the Scots was sophomore Ava Watson with a smile on her face ready to finish the match. With tough serving and a well balanced offense the Scots made the final push to take set 4, 25-23.





The Scots have been in this position before going into the fifth and final set of this match. This was familiar to them. From beginning to end the fire in their eyes was back. Scots win the fifth and final set 15-11. Congratulations to both teams for a great night of volleyball!

Stat leaders for the Scots:

Kills: Ally Johnson 9, Anna Knyphausen 9

Assists: Violet Burchak 35

Aces: Ava Watson 3

Digs: Violet Burchak 23, Ally Johnson 19

Blocks: Marina Rogers 6, Anna Knyphausen 5 --Coach Robyn Williams





Shorecrest 3, Lynnwood 2