Get into the Holiday mood - get your shopping done early and local at the Senior Center Holiday Bazaar

Thursday, October 21, 2021



Get into the Holiday Mood.

Shop Local for Handcrafted Wares.

101 Silent Auction items for you to bid on (but no Dalmatians)

Buy Yummy Bake Goods

Browse Santa’s Shop for holiday decorations

Purchase Raffle tickets for prizes 

Take Out Lunch from our commercial kitchen

Safety protocols will be in place

Friday and Saturday, October 22 and 23
Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center
18560 1st Ave N, southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus
10am to 4pm both days



