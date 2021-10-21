Case updates October 19, 2021

Thursday, October 21, 2021

Delta variant
Boosters have been approved for both Moderna and Johnson and Johnson.

COVID Case updates

United States 
  • Total cases  45,070,875 - 75,002  new
  • Total deaths 728,125 - 1,765  new

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 623,091 -  1,624 new  
  • Total hospitalizations 39,045 -  150 new  
  • Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 25% 
  • Total deaths 8,371 - 49 new  

King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 151,088 -  470 new   
  • Total hospitalizations 8,316 -     24 new   
  • Total deaths 1,963 -  7 new  

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 37,182  -  76 new   
  • Total hospitalizations 1,778  -    4 new 
  • Total deaths 490 -   2 new  

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 3,258 -  7 new    
  • Total hospitalizations 241 -   0 new   
  • Total deaths 109 -  0 new    

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 497 - 0 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 21 -    0 new
  • Total deaths 5  - 0 new


