Case updates October 19, 2021
Thursday, October 21, 2021
COVID Case updates
United States
- Total cases 45,070,875 - 75,002 new
- Total deaths 728,125 - 1,765 new
Washington state
- Total confirmed cases 623,091 - 1,624 new
- Total hospitalizations 39,045 - 150 new
- Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 25%
- Total deaths 8,371 - 49 new
King county
- Total confirmed cases 151,088 - 470 new
- Total hospitalizations 8,316 - 24 new
- Total deaths 1,963 - 7 new
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 37,182 - 76 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,778 - 4 new
- Total deaths 490 - 2 new
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 3,258 - 7 new
- Total hospitalizations 241 - 0 new
- Total deaths 109 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 497 - 0 new
- Total hospitalizations 21 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
