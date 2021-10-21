Shoreline Police: What a mess this burglar made of two Shoreline businesses



On Friday, 10/15/2021 at 3:22 AM, deputies were dispatched to a burglary in progress in the 17500 block of Aurora Avenue North in Shoreline.



The owner, who was not on site at the time, called 911 to report his live video feed showed a male had forced his way in to the caller's restaurant by shattering the glass front door.







Deputies soon arrived and saw the broken door. In addition to the restaurant, the suspect also broke into the gas station that shares the building with the restaurant. Deputies searched both businesses, but the suspect was gone.



The gas station had damage to the register. Cash, a laptop and vape pens were stolen.







A description of the suspect was developed from the surveillance video.



Almost exactly 24 hours later, on 10/16/2021 at 3:05am, a deputy saw a male walking southbound on Aurora Avenue North from 145th. The male matched the description of the suspect in the restaurant/gas station burglary, right down to the sweatshirt he was wearing.







As the deputy approached him, the male took off and ran into the backyard of a nearby home. The suspect became trapped in the fenced yard and was arrested without incident.



The male was booked into the King County Jail on two separate counts of Burglary in the Second Degree.

As a reminder, we do not show suspects’ faces until they have been formally charged.



