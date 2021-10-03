King county assessor: Property values rose in Shoreline during 2020

King County Assessor

The King County Assessor's office is in the process of mailing annual property valuation notices to taxpayers.





Notices to property owners will continue to arrive soon in many neighborhoods.





Median residential property values rose by 15.4% in west Shoreline, and by 14.7% in east Shoreline.









Data indicates that home sale prices and overall home values have risen sharply in most King County neighborhoods, including Shoreline, despite the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“No one knew what to expect a little over a year ago when this public health emergency began,” said Assessor John Wilson. “Now it is clear that a primary impact on property values has been caused by homeowners not wanting to sell at this time, leading to reduced supply and big price and value increases.”





These values – set effective as of January 1 by state law – are then applied to the next year's tax bill. Property values are being set as of January 1, 2021, for taxes due in 2022.

Each year, County Assessors set values on every commercial and residential property value in the state.