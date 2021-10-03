Randall Morris hosts Gala Auction and Celebrity Golf Tournament which gifted $10,000 to Vision House

At the tournament, the iconic Beast Bus, with DJ Fraser Loveman (r)

Photo courtesy Vision House

Randall Morris hosted a Gala Auction and Celebrity Golf tournament to benefit Vision House and Empower Youth Network. Two hundred guests enjoyed a great evening at the Southport Hyatt, hosted by Jesse Jones, KING5 Investigative Reporter.









Melissa Gehrig, Executive Director of Vision House, said “This was the most amazing event – we are so grateful to Mr. Morris and his team for including the children and parents at Vision House in his generosity.” Randall Morris presents Vision House CEO Melissa Gehrig a check for $10,000 and receives photos of some of the children and families at a Vision House transitional housing facility. Photo courtesy Vision House.

Morris is very passionate about helping kids in his community, and was thrilled to learn about Vision House and their mission to have "No Homeless Kids." The event occurred on September 12 and 13, 2021 from 10:30am to 5:30pm. At the golf tournament, 36 teams of fivesomes golfed the shotgun-style event.

Morris started the Randall Morris Foundation in 2005. The Randall Morris Foundation supports the youth and families of our community by partnering with numerous charities in the Pacific Northwest. $10,000 from the combined events was gifted to Vision House, providing four entire families a month of safe housing and supportive services each.





The foundation hosts an annual Celebrity Golf Tournament every September where it’s joined by many of Randall’s friends from the NFL, NBA, MLB, entertainment and music world. At this year’s event, a couple of the invited celebrity guests were Jim Zorn, Walter Jones, Mark Lee, and Ron Fellows.









Jacob's Well in Shoreline About Vision House



Vision House is a nonprofit organization providing transitional housing, childcare and supportive services to families experiencing homelessness.





Since its beginning in 1990, the faith-based organization has served more than 2,000 children, women and men experiencing homelessness, each receiving the support they need for achieving independence and self-sufficiency.





Headquartered in Renton, the agency currently owns and operates 46 units of debt-free housing and two child care facilities in Renton and Shoreline (Jacob's Well).







