Preparing for a Post-COVID Future: Implications for protecting the health of seniors

Sunday, October 3, 2021

Town Hall Friday, October 15, 2021 from 12:30 to 1:30pm PDT on zoom

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on everyone’s lives, and seniors were profoundly affected. What have we learned so far? How have we adjusted, and how can we best prepare to protect our health and safety as winter approaches?

Dr. Robin Fleming, Assistant Teaching Professor at the University of Washington Bothell, and board member of Northwest Neighbors Network, will have a conversation with Dr. Vin Gupta, Affiliate Assistant Professor of Health Metrics Sciences at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington. 

They will discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the landscape of healthcare, public health communications and the implications this has for seniors.

This will be a Town Hall format, with Dr. Fleming moderating a Q/A session between participants and Dr. Gupta. This event will be ASL interpreted and captioned.

Send questions in advance to: Robin at fleming9@uw.edu

This event is co-sponsored by Northwest Neighbors Network and the University of Washington, Bothell

RSVP at tinyurl.com/RSVPGUPTA, email francj4@uw.edu or call 425-352-3554.



