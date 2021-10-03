Update on the Lake Forest Park Reservoir Floating Cover Replacement Project

Sunday, October 3, 2021

Liner installation at Lake Forest Park Reservoir
Photo courtesy Seattle Public Utilities

Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) reports that supply chain problems will prevent the completion of the west cell of the Lake Forest Park Reservoir Floating Cover Replacement Project this year.

The East Cell, however, will soon be in service.

In September, the contractor installed the floating cover and associated equipment in the east cell. SPU is working with the contractor to test the new liner and cover and will soon bring the east cell back into service.

The West Cell will not be completed until 2022.

The contractor has also completed installation of the liner in the west cell. However, due to ongoing, significant delays in material and equipment delivery, the contractor will not be able to complete the floating cover installation in the west cell this fall.

The contractor plans to pause their work in November, and they will return to complete the project in early 2022.



Posted by DKH at 12:36 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  