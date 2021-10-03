Update on the Lake Forest Park Reservoir Floating Cover Replacement Project

Liner installation at Lake Forest Park Reservoir

Photo courtesy Seattle Public Utilities



Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) reports that supply chain problems will prevent the completion of the west cell of the Lake Forest Park Reservoir Floating Cover Replacement Project this year.

The East Cell, however, will soon be in service.



In September, the contractor installed the floating cover and associated equipment in the east cell. SPU is working with the contractor to test the new liner and cover and will soon bring the east cell back into service.





The West Cell will not be completed until 2022.



The contractor has also completed installation of the liner in the west cell. However, due to ongoing, significant delays in material and equipment delivery, the contractor will not be able to complete the floating cover installation in the west cell this fall.





The contractor plans to pause their work in November, and they will return to complete the project in early 2022.









