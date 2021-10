Photo by Pam Cross



This home has a lot more decorations.

The ghosts are on Fremont at about 188th. Photo by Pam Cross.



Photo by Pam Cross

Halloween giraffe at 188th and Dayton. I've never heard of a harvest giraffe, but then why not?



These are all thanks to Pam Cross. Send your photos to Editor@ShorelineAreaNews.com





Halloween giraffe at 188th and Dayton. I've never heard of a harvest giraffe, but then why not?These are all thanks to Pam Cross. Send your photos to Editor@ShorelineAreaNews.com

The spider is on Dayton at about 198th. This is what happens when you leave your car for a while. There are probably mice nesting in the air filter, as well.