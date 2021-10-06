New Shoreline Historical Museum Executive Director Kenneth Doutt
Wednesday, October 6, 2021
|Kenneth Doutt, new Executive Director
Shoreline Historical Museum
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Kenneth has a Master of Arts in Museology from the University of Washington and recently completed an internship with the Renton History Museum staff and community to develop a curriculum for Renton students about Japanese American incarceration.
He has also been a park ranger/interpreter at the Manzanar National Historic Site in California, the outreach coordinator at Klamath County Museums, and a park ranger/interpreter at the Tule Lake National Monument.
Our local communities are delighted to welcome him to his new role!
--Anina Coder Sill. Original article published in October 2021 Richmond Beach Community News and reprinted with permission from RBCN
