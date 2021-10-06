New Shoreline Historical Museum Executive Director Kenneth Doutt

Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Kenneth Doutt, new Executive Director
Shoreline Historical Museum
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Congratulations to Kenneth Doutt, our new Shoreline Historical Museum Executive Director! 

Kenneth has a Master of Arts in Museology from the University of Washington and recently completed an internship with the Renton History Museum staff and community to develop a curriculum for Renton students about Japanese American incarceration. 

He has also been a park ranger/interpreter at the Manzanar National Historic Site in California, the outreach coordinator at Klamath County Museums, and a park ranger/interpreter at the Tule Lake National Monument. 

Our local communities are delighted to welcome him to his new role!

--Anina Coder Sill. Original article published in October 2021 Richmond Beach Community News and reprinted with permission from RBCN



