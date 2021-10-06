Case updates October 4, 2021
Wednesday, October 6, 2021
|Highly contagious Delta variant
As of October 4, 2021 77.1% of Washingtonians 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 70.7% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated.
United States
- Total cases 43,773,573 - 71,127 new
- Total deaths 702,360 - 1,032 new
Washington state
- Total confirmed cases 594,488 - 1,808 new
- Total hospitalizations 37,238 - 109 new
- Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 29.6%
- Total deaths 7,860 - 53 new
King county
- Total confirmed cases 145,000 - 195 new
- Total hospitalizations 8,089 - -2 new
- Total deaths 1,905 - 6 new
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 35,629 - 50 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,736 - -1 new
- Total deaths 474 - 2 new
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 3,163 - 2 new
- Total hospitalizations 239 - 0 new
- Total deaths 108 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 474 - 2 new
- Total hospitalizations 21 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
