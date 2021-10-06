Case updates October 4, 2021

Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Highly contagious Delta variant
A King county woman became the fourth person in the nation to die of complications from a Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (see DOH statement)

As of October 4, 2021 77.1% of Washingtonians 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 70.7% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

 
United States 
  • Total cases  43,773,573 - 71,127 new
  • Total deaths 702,360 - 1,032 new

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 594,488 - 1,808 new  
  • Total hospitalizations 37,238 - 109 new   
  • Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 29.6% 
  • Total deaths 7,860 - 53 new  

King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 145,000 -  195 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 8,089 -  -2 new 
  • Total deaths 1,905 -  6 new

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 35,629  - 50 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 1,736  -    -1 new 
  • Total deaths 474 -   2 new  

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 3,163 - 2 new
  • Total hospitalizations 239 -   0 new
  • Total deaths 108 -  0 new

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 474 - 2 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 21 -    0 new
  • Total deaths 5  - 0 new


