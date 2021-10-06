Seattle Kraken team up with Washington Lottery for Kraken-branded Scratch ticket

Inaugural season Kraken-branded Scratch ticket gives players an opportunity to win up to $50,000 instantly; non-winning tickets can be mailed in for three second-chance drawings

If they reveal a puck symbol, they win that prize instantly.





The second drawing will be held January 12, 2022 and entries for it must be received by January 8, 2022.









“We’re excited to partner with Washington’s Lottery to provide fans with fun and exciting ways to engage with the Seattle Kraken during this historic inaugural season,” says Ryan Brach, SVP of global partnerships at Oak View Group. “We can’t wait to see everyone across Washington test their luck for a chance to be a part of these unique Kraken experiences and giveaways.”



The third and final drawing will be held February 23, 2022, and entries for it must be received by February 19, 2022. Details on how to enter and all terms and conditions for the second chance drawings are printed on the back of each Seattle Kraken Scratch ticket.

A sticks symbol doubles the prize shown, and a goal symbol wins the player $50 instantly.In addition to the instant cash prizes, the Seattle Kraken Scratch game features three second-chance mail-in drawings where players can win various prizes, including a VIP Kraken match day experience, inaugural season replica Seattle Kraken jerseys, or a $100 Kraken team store gift card.The first drawing will be held November 17, 2021 and entries for it must be received by November 13, 2021.