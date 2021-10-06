Seattle Kraken team up with Washington Lottery for Kraken-branded Scratch ticket
Wednesday, October 6, 2021
The new ticket was available starting Monday, October 4, 2021 with more than $6 million in total prizes, instant cash prizes of up to $50,000, and the ability to win up to 15 times on a single ticket.
“We’re honored to partner with the Seattle Kraken and celebrate such a momentous occasion for hockey fans across Washington,” said Marcus Glasper, director of Washington’s Lottery.
“We enjoy finding new ways to bring excitement to our fans, so that every day feels like it’s the first time we’re seeing the Kraken out on the ice.”
To play Seattle Kraken Scratch, players match any of the “your numbers” shown on their ticket to any of the “winning numbers” printed on the ticket and then win the prize shown for that number.
If they reveal a puck symbol, they win that prize instantly.
A sticks symbol doubles the prize shown, and a goal symbol wins the player $50 instantly.
In addition to the instant cash prizes, the Seattle Kraken Scratch game features three second-chance mail-in drawings where players can win various prizes, including a VIP Kraken match day experience, inaugural season replica Seattle Kraken jerseys, or a $100 Kraken team store gift card.
The first drawing will be held November 17, 2021 and entries for it must be received by November 13, 2021.
In addition to the instant cash prizes, the Seattle Kraken Scratch game features three second-chance mail-in drawings where players can win various prizes, including a VIP Kraken match day experience, inaugural season replica Seattle Kraken jerseys, or a $100 Kraken team store gift card.
The first drawing will be held November 17, 2021 and entries for it must be received by November 13, 2021.
The second drawing will be held January 12, 2022 and entries for it must be received by January 8, 2022.
The third and final drawing will be held February 23, 2022, and entries for it must be received by February 19, 2022. Details on how to enter and all terms and conditions for the second chance drawings are printed on the back of each Seattle Kraken Scratch ticket.
“We’re excited to partner with Washington’s Lottery to provide fans with fun and exciting ways to engage with the Seattle Kraken during this historic inaugural season,” says Ryan Brach, SVP of global partnerships at Oak View Group.
“We can’t wait to see everyone across Washington test their luck for a chance to be a part of these unique Kraken experiences and giveaways.”
0 comments:
Post a Comment