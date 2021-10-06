Shoreline Police: Violent assault in store parking lot



This is a frightening story that could happen to any one of us. The man pictured here is wanted for assault after a dispute over a parking spot in Shoreline.



On Friday, September 24, 2021 at 2:08pm, a pair of brothers were patiently waiting, with their turn indicator on, for a parking spot at a store in the 1100 block of N 175th St.



Suddenly, a dark-colored (possibly gray) sedan pulled into the parking spot the brothers were waiting on.





One of the brothers threw their hands up in frustration, but moved on to find another parking spot.







Once the brothers were parked, they approached the front of the store and found the suspect waiting for them. The suspect puffed up his chest and arms and began calling the brothers names. One of the brothers attempted to diffuse the situation by saying, "You're the bigger man. You got the spot."





This angered the suspect and he shoved one of the brothers to the ground. The suspect began punching the brothers in the face. As a crowd began to form around the men, the suspect then left the store.





Medics responded to treat the brothers' injuries.





If you can identify the man in the photos, please contact our non-emergency number at 206-296-3311, and reference case #C21030234.











