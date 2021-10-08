AAUW presents local author Dori Jones Yang in in-person event at Seattle Asian Art Museum
Friday, October 8, 2021
As a foreign correspondent during this pivotal time, Dori Jones Yang used her fluency in Mandarin to get to know the ordinary people she met— people embracing opportunities that had once been unimaginable in China.
Soon she fell in love with China and with a Chinese man. This memoir recalls the euphoria of Americans and Chinese discovering a new China, as well as the despair of Tiananmen Square.
Dori’s observations offer an unusual vantage point from which to understand China’s perspective on its growing prominence in the world— a view seldom heard amidst the acrimony of US-China relations today.
AAUW Seattle invites the public to hear award-winning local author Dori Jones Yang speak on her memoir, When the Red Gates Opened: A Memoir of China’s Reawakening.
Saturday, October 16, 2021 -- 10:30am - 12:00pm - in person
Stimson Auditorium in the Seattle Asian Art Museum,
Free parking is available
Yang will share her experiences as a Business Week correspondent in China in the 1980s, including the Tiananmen Square protests. Fluent in Mandarin, Yang provides a unique perspective on China and its people.
More information on this AAUW Seattle program is at https://aauw-seattle.org/calendar/filter-by/event/79/2021/10/16
Reservations required: email RSVP@aauw-seattle.org. There is no charge, but masks will be required. Guests are welcome.
