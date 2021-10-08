AAUW presents local author Dori Jones Yang in in-person event at Seattle Asian Art Museum



In the 1980s, after decades of isolation, China opened its doors – and Communism changed forever. In the 1980s, after decades of isolation, China opened its doors – and Communism changed forever.





As a foreign correspondent during this pivotal time, Dori Jones Yang used her fluency in Mandarin to get to know the ordinary people she met— people embracing opportunities that had once been unimaginable in China.





Soon she fell in love with China and with a Chinese man. This memoir recalls the euphoria of Americans and Chinese discovering a new China, as well as the despair of Tiananmen Square.





Dori’s observations offer an unusual vantage point from which to understand China’s perspective on its growing prominence in the world— a view seldom heard amidst the acrimony of US-China relations today.