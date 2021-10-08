Northwest Folklife presents Seattle Children's Festival online October 16-17

Northwest Folklife is proud to present the full schedule for From Home to Home: Seattle Children’s Festival, taking place online October 16-17, 2021 from 11am to 3pm at nwfolklife.org/sfc





We will be examining four special neighborhoods in the greater Seattle area, showcasing what makes them unique and special.









Full schedule





Join us as we highlight The Chinatown-International District; Ballard; Rainier Valley; and The Eastside.Full schedule here

Sing, dance, play, and discover the arts and culture of our greater Pacific Northwest communities with us online at the 8th Annual Seattle Children’s Festival!