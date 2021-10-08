Northwest Folklife presents Seattle Children's Festival online October 16-17

Friday, October 8, 2021

Northwest Folklife is proud to present the full schedule for From Home to Home: Seattle Children’s Festival, taking place online October 16-17, 2021 from 11am to 3pm at nwfolklife.org/sfc

Sing, dance, play, and discover the arts and culture of our greater Pacific Northwest communities with us online at the 8th Annual Seattle Children’s Festival! 

We will be examining four special neighborhoods in the greater Seattle area, showcasing what makes them unique and special. 

Join us as we highlight The Chinatown-International District; Ballard; Rainier Valley; and The Eastside.

Full schedule here



