Barely Tolerable Tales - the Cresswell Club reads stories of horror and the occult Friday night
Friday, October 8, 2021
Barely Tolerable Tales, Friday, October 8, 7:30 – 9pm
KCLS Online Event
For adults. Presented by The Cresswell Club.
You are invited to a series of live readings, featuring tales of horror and the occult.
The Cresswell Club began as a series of Halloween and Walpurgis-Night ghost story readings with friends and family in New York City, and was continued by the Carpenter Brothers when they moved back to their hometown of Seattle.
Enjoy more stories on Friday, October 22 and November 5. Registration required.
0 comments:
Post a Comment