King County simplifies and improves Eviction Prevention and Rent Assistance Program
Friday, October 8, 2021
|arian malek khosravi on unsplash
The number of households receiving rent payments increased for the fourth week in a row, paying $7.7 million last week and reaching a total of $46.3 million in payments in 2021.
Last week’s $7.7 million in payments is the largest amount processed in one week so far.
A total of 4,656 tenants have had their rent paid, and more than 14,172 tenants have applications being processed. King County has also launched a new program designed to intervene in eviction proceedings.
This year’s payments are in addition to the more than $37 million distributed in 2020.
“King County is committed to supporting tenants and local property owners alike to get through the financial hardships of this lingering pandemic,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine.
“We moved with urgency to implement new federal rules and reassigned dozens of staff to process a flood of applications.
"Today, our community partnerships are strong, our data system is working well, and our team is getting millions of dollars out weekly to stabilize both landlords and tenants across the county.”More information here
