King County simplifies and improves Eviction Prevention and Rent Assistance Program

arian malek khosravi on unsplash King County has simplified and improved its King County has simplified and improved its Eviction Prevention and Rent Assistance Program in recent weeks, increasing payments that will keep King County residents safe in their homes and prevent homelessness.





The number of households receiving rent payments increased for the fourth week in a row, paying $7.7 million last week and reaching a total of $46.3 million in payments in 2021.





Last week’s $7.7 million in payments is the largest amount processed in one week so far.



A total of 4,656 tenants have had their rent paid, and more than 14,172 tenants have applications being processed. King County has also launched a new program designed to intervene in eviction proceedings.



