Shorecrest boys tennis vs Kamiak
Wednesday, September 8, 2021
WESCO 2A/3A/4A
Coach Rob Mann
Date: 9/7/21 Opponent: Kamiak
Location: Kamiak HS
Score: SC 0 Opponent: 7
SC Overall Record: 0-1
Singles
#1 Zaid Khan (12) (SC) vs Aaron Lee (12) (K) 6-3,3-6, 0-6 L
#2 Calvin Rice (12)(SC) vs Josh Lee (12) (K) 2-6, 6-7(6-8) L
#3 Owen Pierce (12) (SC) vs Muhammed Putra (12) (K)2-6, 1-6 L
#4 Matthew Gardiner (12) (SC) vs Anthony Madison (11)(K) 3-6, 3-6 L
Doubles
#1 Connor Wakefield (12) (SC) vs Patrick McCullough (11)(K) 3-6, 3-6 L
Indigo Vining (9) (SC) vs Zach Boonsriprisal (11)(K)
#2 Sohum Vohra (10) (SC) vs Erik Lee (12)(K) 0-6, 0-6 L
Spencer Berry (10)(SC) vs Chris Choi (12)(K)
#3 Thomas Linville (10) (SC) vs Eric Bae (12)(K) 1-6, 1-6 L
Parker Mina (11) (SC) vs Alex Yang (11) (K)
