Outdoor Movie Night supports Children's Hospital uncompensated care fund

Thursday, September 9, 2021

 

The Little Lemon Drops Junior Guild is hosting their 10th annual Outdoor Movie Night this Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Innis Arden Clubhouse 1430 NW 188th in Shoreline.

$10 suggested donation per person. 
All proceeds benefit Uncompensated Care at Seattle Children's.

Doors open at 6pm. Presentation and auction begin at 7:30pm. The movie, "Sing" starts at 8pm.

Pizza, movie snacks, and drinks available for purchase.

The club, composed of teenage girls, holds several fundraisers a year. The club started a decade ago with a few girls and a lemonade stand. They now have two dozen active members and raise thousands of dollars for the uncompensated care fund at Children's.



Posted by DKH at 2:23 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  