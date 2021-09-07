Outdoor Movie Night supports Children's Hospital uncompensated care fund
Thursday, September 9, 2021
The Little Lemon Drops Junior Guild is hosting their 10th annual Outdoor Movie Night this Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Innis Arden Clubhouse 1430 NW 188th in Shoreline.
$10 suggested donation per person.
Can’t make it? Donate here https://www.classy.org/give/354579/#!/donation/checkout
All proceeds benefit Uncompensated Care at Seattle Children's.
Doors open at 6pm. Presentation and auction begin at 7:30pm. The movie, "Sing" starts at 8pm.
Pizza, movie snacks, and drinks available for purchase.
The club, composed of teenage girls, holds several fundraisers a year. The club started a decade ago with a few girls and a lemonade stand. They now have two dozen active members and raise thousands of dollars for the uncompensated care fund at Children's.
