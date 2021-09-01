Free breakfast and lunch to Shoreline Schools K-12 students regardless of household income

For the 2021-2022 school year, which starts in Shoreline Schools on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, the federal government has funded a temporary program that will allow school districts to serve FREE breakfast and lunch to all K-12 students regardless of household income.

There will be no a la carte, cash or adult meal sales at elementary schools.

A la carte items and adult meals will be available at middle and high schools. These purchases must be paid using funds on your account or cash.

Menus will be simplified, with items pre-wrapped/cupped for quick service and to reduce touchpoints.





They will still offer hot breakfast and lunch options, including some of their scratch recipe favorites.





Students approved for free or reduced-price meals may qualify for other school district and community benefits. This may include reduced or waived fees for: ASB Cards, Sports Fees, Technology Fees, AP Testing, Scholarships, PEBT Funds, Internet Costs, and more.Food and Nutrition Services' goal is to serve students quickly and efficiently while following state and local health guidelines.