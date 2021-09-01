Free breakfast and lunch to Shoreline Schools K-12 students regardless of household income
Wednesday, September 1, 2021
While school meals will be free for all students, it is still very important for families to fill out a free/reduced-price meal application.
Students approved for free or reduced-price meals may qualify for other school district and community benefits. This may include reduced or waived fees for: ASB Cards, Sports Fees, Technology Fees, AP Testing, Scholarships, PEBT Funds, Internet Costs, and more.
Food and Nutrition Services' goal is to serve students quickly and efficiently while following state and local health guidelines.
- There will be no a la carte, cash or adult meal sales at elementary schools.
- A la carte items and adult meals will be available at middle and high schools. These purchases must be paid using funds on your account or cash.
Menus will be simplified, with items pre-wrapped/cupped for quick service and to reduce touchpoints.
They will still offer hot breakfast and lunch options, including some of their scratch recipe favorites.
Learn more on our Food and Nutrition Services website or by contacting them at nutrition.services@shorelineschools.org or 206-393-4209.
