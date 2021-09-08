Case updates September 6, 2021 - 26.1% of Washingtonians 12 and older have not been vaccinated



Case updates September 6, 2021 - no Washington updates on weekends and holidays; otherwise "new" numbers represent one day's results





As of September 7, 73.9% of Washingtonians 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 67% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated.





That means that 26.1% of Washingtonians who are 12 and older are unvaccinated and vulnerable to the highly contagious Delta virus.





Dr. Jeffrey Duchin, King County Health Officer: " Vaccination = highly effective in preventing serious Co-19 infections. Yet, w/ 750,000 King Co. residents not fully vaxxed (incl. about 308,000 children not yet eligible), we are experiencing a Delta surge causing serious stress on our healthcare system."





United States

Total cases 40,085,811 - 47,728 new

Total deaths 647,461 - 242 new



