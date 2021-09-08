Case updates September 6, 2021 - 26.1% of Washingtonians 12 and older have not been vaccinated
Wednesday, September 8, 2021
Case updates September 6, 2021 - no Washington updates on weekends and holidays; otherwise "new" numbers represent one day's results
As of September 7, 73.9% of Washingtonians 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 67% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated.
That means that 26.1% of Washingtonians who are 12 and older are unvaccinated and vulnerable to the highly contagious Delta virus.
Dr. Jeffrey Duchin, King County Health Officer: "Vaccination = highly effective in preventing serious Co-19 infections. Yet, w/ 750,000 King Co. residents not fully vaxxed (incl. about 308,000 children not yet eligible), we are experiencing a Delta surge causing serious stress on our healthcare system."
United States
- Total cases 40,085,811 - 47,728 new
- Total deaths 647,461 - 242 new
Washington state
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 525,243 - 9,833 new
- Total hospitalizations 32,925 - 689 new
- Total deaths 6,745 - 54 new
King county
- Total confirmed cases 132,136 - 1,824 new
- Total hospitalizations 7,609 - 146 new
- Total deaths 1,780 - 4 new
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 32,436 - 420 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,644 - 31 new
- Total deaths 446 - 2 new
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 2,964 - 31 new
- Total hospitalizations 228 - 3 new
- Total deaths 105 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 428 - 12 new
- Total hospitalizations 21 - 1 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
