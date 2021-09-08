Case updates September 6, 2021 - 26.1% of Washingtonians 12 and older have not been vaccinated

Wednesday, September 8, 2021


Case updates September 6, 2021 - no Washington updates on weekends and holidays; otherwise "new" numbers represent one day's results

As of September 7, 73.9% of Washingtonians 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 67% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated. 

That means that 26.1% of Washingtonians who are 12 and older are unvaccinated and vulnerable to the highly contagious Delta virus.

Dr. Jeffrey Duchin, King County Health Officer: "Vaccination = highly effective in preventing serious Co-19 infections. Yet, w/ 750,000 King Co. residents not fully vaxxed (incl. about 308,000 children not yet eligible), we are experiencing a Delta surge causing serious stress on our healthcare system."

United States 
  • Total cases  40,085,811 - 47,728  new
  • Total deaths 647,461 - 242 new

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 525,243 - 9,833 new  
  • Total hospitalizations 32,925 - 689 new   
  • Total deaths 6,745 - 54 new 

King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 132,136 - 1,824 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 7,609 - 146 new 
  • Total deaths 1,780 -  4 new

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 32,436  - 420 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 1,644  -  31 new 
  • Total deaths 446 -  2 new

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 2,964 - 31 new
  • Total hospitalizations 228 -   3 new
  • Total deaths 105 - 0 new

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 428 - 12 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 21 -    1 new
  • Total deaths 5  - 0 new


