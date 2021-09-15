Case updates September 13, 2021
Wednesday, September 15, 2021
no Washington updates on weekends and holidays; otherwise "Total" figures are cumulative and "new" numbers represent one day's results
As of September 13, 75.1% of Washingtonians 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 68.1% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated.
United States
- Total cases 41,262,574 - 126,083 new
- Total deaths 660,380 - 989 new
Washington state
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 534,016 - 10,883 new
- Total hospitalizations 34,255 - 201 new
- Total deaths 7,037 - 119 new
King county
- Total confirmed cases 135,802 - 318 new
- Total hospitalizations 7,745 - 18 new
- Total deaths 1,822 - 6 new
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 33,341 - 73 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,663 - 1 new
- Total deaths 457 - 1 new
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 3,033 - 7 new
- Total hospitalizations 233 - 0 new
- Total deaths 107 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 443 - 1 new
- Total hospitalizations 21 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
