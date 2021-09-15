Case updates September 13, 2021

no Washington updates on weekends and holidays; otherwise "Total" figures are cumulative and "new" numbers represent one day's results





As of September 13, 75.1% of Washingtonians 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 68.1% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated.



United States Total cases 41,262,574 - 126,083 new

Total deaths 660,380 - 989 new

Washington state Total confirmed cases 534,016 - 10,883 new

Total hospitalizations 34,255 - 201 new

Total deaths 7,037 - 119 new

King county Total confirmed cases 135,802 - 318 new

Total hospitalizations 7,745 - 18 new

Total deaths 1,822 - 6 new

Seattle

Total confirmed cases 33,341 - 73 new

Total hospitalizations 1,663 - 1 new

Total deaths 457 - 1 new

Shoreline

Total confirmed cases 3,033 - 7 new

Total hospitalizations 233 - 0 new

Total deaths 107 - 0 new

Lake Forest Park

Total confirmed cases 443 - 1 new

Total hospitalizations 21 - 0 new

Total deaths 5 - 0 new













