Case updates September 13, 2021

Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Case updates September 13, 2021

As of September 13, 75.1% of Washingtonians 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 68.1% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

United States 
  • Total cases  41,262,574 - 126,083  new
  • Total deaths 660,380 - 989 new

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 534,016 - 10,883 new  
  • Total hospitalizations 34,255 - 201 new  
  • Total deaths 7,037 - 119 new

King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 135,802 - 318 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 7,745 - 18 new 
  • Total deaths 1,822 -  6 new

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 33,341  - 73 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 1,663  -  1 new 
  • Total deaths 457 -  1 new

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 3,033 - 7 new
  • Total hospitalizations 233 -   0 new
  • Total deaths 107 - 0 new

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 443 - 1 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 21 -    0 new
  • Total deaths 5  - 0 new




