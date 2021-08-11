WSDOT cuts 34 tall trees for sidewalk project - but it could have been 133

Photo by Melody Fosmore

By Melody Fosmore





On Monday, approximately 34 tall trees were cut down as part of the WSDOT frontage renovation, permit DEV19-2371.





WSDOT is in the midst of a $46.5 million dollar renovation which triggers the City code for frontage renovation. WSDOT is financially responsible for this renovation.





Originally 133 tall trees were to be removed. Since November 2019, due to overwhelming public outcry to “save our tall trees,” spearheaded by Save Shoreline Trees , neighbors, and residents, WSDOT submitted multiple frontage designs to the City in an effort to save the trees along Dayton Ave N, N 155th, and N 160th.





New view of WSDOT building after trees were cut for a sidewalk project

Photo by Melody Fosmore

WSDOT’s designs saved most of the trees along N 155th by moving the approved 5-foot-wide sidewalk to the south side of N 155th. An elevated walkway will be installed along Dayton Ave N, saving most of the trees along the avenue. Approximately 95 trees have been saved! WSDOT’s designs saved most of the trees along N 155th by moving the approved 5-foot-wide sidewalk to the south side of N 155th. An elevated walkway will be installed along Dayton Ave N, saving most of the trees along the avenue. Approximately 95 trees have been saved!





However, the City did not approve WSDOT’s design for a 6-foot-wide sidewalk along N 160th, instead requiring an 8-foot-wide sidewalk.





There are many sidewalk projects currently in City planning, including the design for 6-foot-wide sidewalks along 5th Ave NE between NE 175th St to NE 182nd Ct where 23 tall trees will be cut down.





At the City Council meeting on Monday evening, City Council was asked to add the topic of sidewalk widths to an upcoming Council agenda so the citizens of Shoreline have the opportunity to make public comments regarding sidewalk widths before it is too late and what happened at N 160th is repeated over and over in Shoreline.









Residents driving or walking along N 160th at Dayton Ave N will see a new view of the Washington State Department of Transportation building.