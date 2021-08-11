Heat warning this week - how to deal with the heat
Wednesday, August 11, 2021
Temperatures could reach the high 90’s. Friday is forecasted to be the hottest day of the week before it begins to cool down on Sunday, August 15.
This is likely to bring high risk for much of the population, especially those who are heat sensitive and those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration.
In order to stay cool during the Aug. 11-14 heat wave, King County has identified places that are open and welcoming people to come cool down. Local malls (Northgate Station in Seattle), libraries, and movie theaters are all good places to cool off. The Northgate Community Center at Northgate. Town Center in Lake Forest Park.
King County Library System Most libraries will be open and can be used as cooling shelters. Check for locations and times. Nearby libraries include Richmond Beach, Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, and Kenmore. Seattle libraries Broadview, and Lake City. Sno-Isle libraries in Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace.
Metro buses are air conditioned if you need transportation to a cooling site.
When outside temperatures are extreme, the danger increases for heart attacks, strokes, and kidney failure. Older adults, young children and people with mental illness and chronic diseases are at high risk.
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center provided this advice
- Spend time in air-conditioned places. Visit an air-conditioned mall, movie theater, library or other cool public place.
- Eat more frequently, but make sure meals are balanced and light.
- Cover windows that receive morning or afternoon sun.
- Dress in lightweight clothing.
- Avoid dressing babies in heavy clothing or wrapping them in warm blankets.
- Check on elderly neighbors and relatives and encourage them to stay cool and drink lots of water regularly.
- Limit the time you spend in direct sunlight.
- Make sure children and pets drink plenty of water.
If someone has symptoms, call 911! Move the person to a cooler place immediately.
- Salt tablets should only be taken if specified by your doctor. If you are on a salt-restricted diet, check with a doctor before increasing salt intake.
- Some health conditions make it more difficult for your body to cool down. Certain medications can make you more sensitive to heat. Talk to your doctor about whether your medications or health conditions put you at greater risk in the heat.
- People who work outside should take frequent breaks to cool off.
