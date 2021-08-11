Heat warning this week - how to deal with the heat





When outside temperatures are extreme, the danger increases for heart attacks, strokes, and kidney failure. Older adults, young children and people with mental illness and chronic diseases are at high risk.



The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center provided this advice

Spend time in air-conditioned places. Visit an air-conditioned mall, movie theater, library or other cool public place. Drink plenty of fluids, but avoid beverages that contain alcohol, caffeine or a lot of sugar.

Eat more frequently, but make sure meals are balanced and light.

Cover windows that receive morning or afternoon sun.

Dress in lightweight clothing.

Avoid dressing babies in heavy clothing or wrapping them in warm blankets.

Check on elderly neighbors and relatives and encourage them to stay cool and drink lots of water regularly.

Limit the time you spend in direct sunlight. Do not leave infants, children, pets or people with limited mobility in a parked car, NOT EVEN FOR A MINUTE! Cars can get dangerously hot in seconds!

Make sure children and pets drink plenty of water.

Heat stroke is very serious and can be deadly unless treated immediately. Watch for these symptoms: extremely high temperature; red, hot and dry skin; rapid, strong heartbeat; mental confusion and unconsciousness.

If someone has symptoms, call 911! Move the person to a cooler place immediately. Salt tablets should only be taken if specified by your doctor. If you are on a salt-restricted diet, check with a doctor before increasing salt intake.

Some health conditions make it more difficult for your body to cool down. Certain medications can make you more sensitive to heat. Talk to your doctor about whether your medications or health conditions put you at greater risk in the heat.

People who work outside should take frequent breaks to cool off.



Metro buses are air conditioned if you need transportation to a cooling site.