Steve Babcock: Just a concerned citizen doing a good job for the neighborhood

Steve Babcock with his basket of cleaning supplies

Photo by Roger Collins

Story and photo by Roger Collins Story and photo by Roger Collins





I just want to give a shout out to our friend Steve Babcock who every day sweeps and cleans our sidewalks.





He has unofficially adopted the Aurora and N 185th St and Aurora and N 192nd St bus stops going north and south bound.





Steve goes through a lot of this product

Photo by Roger Collins

When you drive by you can see how clean the benches and sidewalks have become. He might look homeless with his shopping cart of tools of the trade but he lives in our senior building here in Shoreline. When you drive by you can see how clean the benches and sidewalks have become. He might look homeless with his shopping cart of tools of the trade but he lives in our senior building here in Shoreline.





He just turned 70 and is still going strong.





Thank you Steve for all your hours of hard work and beautifying our neighborhood.











