ShoreLake Battle of the Bands Finals THIS Saturday in Lake Forest Park
Friday, August 13, 2021
ShoreLake Battle of the Bands
Join us for the Finals THIS Saturday!
After two incredible nights of live music and stellar performances from 10 local bands, the jurors have selected 6 bands to perform at the ShoreLake Battle of the Bands Finals this Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Pfingst Animal Acres Park in Lake Forest Park.
Thank you so much to all of the participating bands this year! A big round of applause to Eric Blu and the Soul Revue, Halley Greg, Brian James and the Great Unknown, Living With A Bear, Cousin Wolf, Sam and the Savages, Your Downstairs Neighbors, CANNxN, Aurora Avenue, and Stargazy Pie.
Congratulations to Brian James and the Great Unknown, Halley Greg, Living With a Bear, Aurora Avenue, CANNxN, and Stargazy Pie for moving onto the Finals.
See the concluding show this Saturday to find out who will take home 1st and 2nd place along with industry and cash prizes. Tickets on sale for $5 via Eventbrite or at the venue. Doors will open at 5:30pm and the show will begin at 6:30pm. Remember to bring a low backed chair and blankets.
Food truck update! We’ll now have two food trucks on site. Delfino’s Chicago Style Pizza and Seoul Bowl Korean BBQ. Both superb dinner options! The beer garden will again be serving craft brews by local brewery Monka Brewing Co. (21+ only).
|Finalists will play this Saturday at Pfingst Animal Acres Park
The 1st place winner will take home $1,500 and a one day of studio time at Robert Lang Studios right here in Shoreline. The 2nd place winner will take home $1,000 and a livestream performance at Annex Room Studio.
E. Pruitt (also a juror) will supply pro-level pickups and electronics for the 1st place winner.
Winners will be decided by the judges. Plus, crowd enthusiasm and excitement is a factor in jury decisions. So don’t hesitate to cheer on your favorite acts from the evening!
ShoreLake Arts is proud to present this event with major support from Jack Malek of Windermere, Robert Lang Studios, Robert Lang Studios Academy, Annex Room Studio, Monka Brewing Co., the City of Lake Forest Park, ArtsWA, National Endowment for the Arts, and individual donors, like you.
ShoreLake Arts COVID-19 Requirements and Guidelines: We will be adhering to all CDC and Washington State guidelines during the events.
Questions can be emailed to Terri at programs@shorelakearts.org
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.
