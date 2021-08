ShoreLake Battle of the Bands Finals THIS Saturday in Lake Forest Park

ShoreLake Battle of the Bands

Join us for the Finals THIS Saturday!









Congratulations to Brian James and the Great Unknown, Halley Greg, Living With a Bear, Aurora Avenue, CANNxN, and Stargazy Pie for moving onto the Finals.





After two incredible nights of live music and stellar performances from 10 local bands, the jurors have selected 6 bands to perform at the ShoreLake Battle of the Bands Finals this Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Pfingst Animal Acres Park in Lake Forest Park.Thank you so much to all of the participating bands this year! A big round of applause to Eric Blu and the Soul Revue, Halley Greg, Brian James and the Great Unknown, Living With A Bear, Cousin Wolf, Sam and the Savages, Your Downstairs Neighbors, CANNxN, Aurora Avenue, and Stargazy Pie.See the concluding show this Saturday to find out who will take home 1st and 2nd place along with industry and cash prizes. Tickets on sale for $5 via Eventbrite or at the venue. Doors will open at 5:30pm and the show will begin at 6:30pm. Remember to bring a low backed chair and blankets.Food truck update! We’ll now have two food trucks on site. Delfino’s Chicago Style Pizza and Seoul Bowl Korean BBQ. Both superb dinner options! The beer garden will again be serving craft brews by local brewery Monka Brewing Co. (21+ only).