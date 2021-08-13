Meet Shoreline Schools Superintendent Reyes at the farmers markets this weekend - and get a copy of the school year calendar
Friday, August 13, 2021
Stop by our booth to meet Superintendent Reyes and pick up a copy of this year's school year calendar full of incredible student artwork . Calendars will also be mailed to families next week.
Join Shoreline Schools at this weekend's Shoreline Farmers Market and Lake Forest Park Third Place Commons Farmers Market!
We will be at the Shoreline Market on Saturday at Shoreline Place on Westminster Way (Central Market) and the Lake Forest Park Market on Sunday at Town Center (intersection of Bothell / Ballinger Way NE) from 10-2 both days.
