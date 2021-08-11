Republic Services to begin service collection an hour early on Thursday and Friday, August 12 and 13, 2021
Wednesday, August 11, 2021
|One hour earlier on Thursday and Friday this
week in Lake Forest Park
Republic Services would like to let its customers know that all attempts will be made to service their customers on these days; however, due to the safety of and concern for their employees, some routes could be left incomplete if health concerns are raised due to the extreme heat.
Customers that may be missed on Thursday or Friday, August 12 or 13, may put out double the normal volume on their next regular collection day.
Republic Services will be making robocalls to its Thursday and Friday customers impacted by this early start.
Note that this also applies to customers in Kenmore.
