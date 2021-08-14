LFP Stewardship Foundation introduces 2021 LFP City Council candidates at Tuesday meeting
Saturday, August 14, 2021
LFPSF Board Meeting Tuesday
Meet Your Council Candidates
It is one of the great things about a small town like ours -- your City leaders are your neighbors!
We encourage you to (virtually) meet the candidates for City Council this Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at our Board Meeting.
In these local election years, it is more important than ever to do your research, reach out to candidates, and support champions for environmental and social justice.
Click links below to read up on this year's candidates:
MEET THE CANDIDATES
In these local election years, it is more important than ever to do your research, reach out to candidates, and support champions for environmental and social justice.
Click links below to read up on this year's candidates:
2021 LFP City Council Candidates
City of Lake Forest Park, Council Position No. 1
City of Lake Forest Park, Council Position No. 3
City of Lake Forest Park, Council Position No. 5
City of Lake Forest Park, Council Position No. 7
MEET THE CANDIDATES
Although the Stewardship Foundation does not endorse candidates, we appreciate the opportunity to ask questions and build relationships with our future City leaders. We have already met a few of them at our June meeting, and have invited the rest to join us (virtually) at our August 17th meeting.
We will have an abbreviated regular monthly Board meeting starting at 7pm and will welcome City Council candidates for a short introduction at 7:30pm.This will be followed by a question and answer session which we hope to conclude by 9pm. Our meetings are open to the public and we welcome your input, as time allows.
HOPE YOU WILL JOIN US on Tuesday, August 17th
Zoom meeting details:
Invitation Link (click here)
Meeting ID: 992 8135 3358
0 comments:
Post a Comment