Case updates August 12, 2021 - 160 statewide cases linked to concert at the Gorge

Saturday, August 14, 2021

King county boasts an 80% vaccination rate.
In spite of this, cases are up over 300%
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are accelerating across the state of Washington, demonstrating the delta variant’s potential to unravel our hard-fought progress toward recovery. 

Unvaccinated people are being hit hardest, and public health officials continue to urge everyone who has not gotten fully vaccinated to do so immediately.

The Seattle Times reports that "More than 160 cases of the coronavirus across Washington state have been confirmed so far among people who attended the recent Watershed Music Festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre..." 

In spite of this, more concerts are scheduled for the Gorge.


Case updates August 12, 2021 - no updates on weekends; otherwise "new" numbers represent one day's results
 

United States 
  • Total cases  36,410,213 - 141,397 new
  • Total deaths 617,787 - 691 new

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 460,220 - 2,573 new  
  • Probable (additional) cases 47,074 - 589 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 28,337 - 221 new 
  • Total deaths 6,239 - 24 new 

King county 

  • Total confirmed cases 118,883 -  684 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 6,916 - 17 new 
  • Total deaths 1,705 -  5 new

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 28,999 - 225 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 1,516 -  5 new 
  • Total deaths 433 - 2 new

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 2,681 - 13 new
  • Total hospitalizations 213 -   1 new
  • Total deaths 103 - 0 new

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 361 - 2 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 18 -    0 new
  • Total deaths 4  - 0 new


