Case updates August 12, 2021 - 160 statewide cases linked to concert at the Gorge

King county boasts an 80% vaccination rate.

In spite of this, cases are up over 300% COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are accelerating across the state of Washington, demonstrating the delta variant's potential to unravel our hard-fought progress toward recovery.





Unvaccinated people are being hit hardest, and public health officials continue to urge everyone who has not gotten fully vaccinated to do so immediately.





The Seattle Times reports that "More than 160 cases of the coronavirus across Washington state have been confirmed so far among people who attended the recent Watershed Music Festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre..."





In spite of this, more concerts are scheduled for the Gorge.









Case updates August 12, 2021 - no updates on weekends; otherwise "new" numbers represent one day's results

United States

Total cases 36,410,213 - 141,397 new

Total deaths 617,787 - 691 new

Washington state Total confirmed cases 460,220 - 2,573 new

Probable (additional) cases 47,074 - 589 new

Total hospitalizations 28,337 - 221 new

Total deaths 6,239 - 24 new

King county

Total confirmed cases 118,883 - 684 new

Total hospitalizations 6,916 - 17 new

Total deaths 1,705 - 5 new

Seattle

Total confirmed cases 28,999 - 225 new

Total hospitalizations 1,516 - 5 new

Total deaths 433 - 2 new

Shoreline

Total confirmed cases 2,681 - 13 new

Total hospitalizations 213 - 1 new

Total deaths 103 - 0 new

Lake Forest Park

Total confirmed cases 361 - 2 new

Total hospitalizations 18 - 0 new

Total deaths 4 - 0 new







