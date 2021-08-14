Case updates August 12, 2021 - 160 statewide cases linked to concert at the Gorge
Saturday, August 14, 2021
|King county boasts an 80% vaccination rate.
In spite of this, cases are up over 300%
Unvaccinated people are being hit hardest, and public health officials continue to urge everyone who has not gotten fully vaccinated to do so immediately.
The Seattle Times reports that "More than 160 cases of the coronavirus across Washington state have been confirmed so far among people who attended the recent Watershed Music Festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre..."
In spite of this, more concerts are scheduled for the Gorge.
- Total cases 36,410,213 - 141,397 new
- Total deaths 617,787 - 691 new
- Total confirmed cases 460,220 - 2,573 new
- Probable (additional) cases 47,074 - 589 new
- Total hospitalizations 28,337 - 221 new
- Total deaths 6,239 - 24 new
- Total confirmed cases 118,883 - 684 new
- Total hospitalizations 6,916 - 17 new
- Total deaths 1,705 - 5 new
- Total confirmed cases 28,999 - 225 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,516 - 5 new
- Total deaths 433 - 2 new
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 2,681 - 13 new
- Total hospitalizations 213 - 1 new
- Total deaths 103 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 361 - 2 new
- Total hospitalizations 18 - 0 new
- Total deaths 4 - 0 new
