Case updates July 31, 2021 - no updates on weekends

Monday, August 2, 2021

Advisories:
  • wear masks in indoor public spaces.
  • get vaccinated
It's really that simple.
   

United States 
  • Total cases  34,926,462 
  • Total deaths 610,873

Washington state - not updated
  • Total confirmed cases 432,348 
  • Probable (additional) cases 40,728 
  • Total hospitalizations 26,771
  • Total deaths 6,122

King county - not updated
  • Total confirmed cases 111,556 
  • Total hospitalizations 6,686
  • Total deaths 1,682

Seattle - not updated
  • Total confirmed cases 26,658 
  • Total hospitalizations 1,472 
  • Total deaths 425  

Shoreline - not updated
  • Total confirmed cases 2,559 
  • Total hospitalizations 212 
  • Total deaths 101

Lake Forest Park - not updated 
  • Total confirmed cases 349 
  • Total hospitalizations 19 
  • Total deaths 4 

Posted by DKH at 3:34 AM
