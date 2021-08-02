Case updates July 31, 2021 - no updates on weekends
Monday, August 2, 2021
- wear masks in indoor public spaces.
- get vaccinated
It's really that simple.
United States
Washington state - not updated
- Total cases 34,926,462
- Total deaths 610,873
- Total confirmed cases 432,348
- Probable (additional) cases 40,728
- Total hospitalizations 26,771
- Total deaths 6,122
King county - not updated
Seattle - not updated
- Total confirmed cases 111,556
- Total hospitalizations 6,686
- Total deaths 1,682
- Total confirmed cases 26,658
- Total hospitalizations 1,472
- Total deaths 425
Shoreline - not updated
- Total confirmed cases 2,559
- Total hospitalizations 212
- Total deaths 101
Lake Forest Park - not updated
- Total confirmed cases 349
- Total hospitalizations 19
- Total deaths 4
