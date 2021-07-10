Jobs: City of Shoreline IT Specialist
Saturday, July 10, 2021
CLOSING DATE: 07/18/2021
GENERAL SUMMARY:
Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity and social justice.
Join an extraordinary team of IT professionals providing technology support and innovation to the City of Shoreline! Bring your technology troubleshooting skills and knowledge of desktop application support to complete the team! The City is looking for a full-time IT Specialist to provide user support and technical assistance on the use of computer systems and software applications; and to install and maintain workstations and telecommunication systems. If you have these skills, we want to hear from you!
The City's mission is to fulfill the community’s vision through highly valued public service. Our employees work relentlessly to achieve organizational goals while embracing the City’s values. City Mission, Values, and Goals
The City offers generous benefits to all regular employees.
This application does not support attachments. In lieu of a cover letter, candidates are expected to provide complete responses to the Supplemental Questions.
DEFINITION
To provide user support and technical assistance on the use of computer systems and software applications; and to install and maintain workstations and telecommunication systems. Provide first-tier support to the IT Team for workstation, network, applications, web and audio/visual services.
Job description and application
0 comments:
Post a Comment