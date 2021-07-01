Fireworks illegal in Shoreline





Fireworks pose a fire hazard to property and present a safety risk to those who use them. The record high temperatures this week mean our fire danger is even higher than normal. Fireworks can also cause significant distress to pets and individuals suffering from a variety of health conditions.





We ask everyone to be respectful of their neighbors and abide by the fireworks ban.



The sale, use, or discharge of fireworks in violation of Shoreline Municipal Code 9.15 is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail and/or a fine in an amount not more than $1,000. Each occurrence is considered a separate violation. A third violation in any three-month period is a gross misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and/or a fine in an amount not more than $5,000.



If you see or hear fireworks in your neighborhood, you may report offenders by calling 911 or the Police non-emergency line at 206-296-3311. If there is a fire or other emergency, please call 911. If you have an exact address of where individuals are launching fireworks, it makes it easier for police to address the issue.



It is important to remember that enforcing the no fireworks ban is difficult. Police must see an individual in the act or have enough evidence connecting an individual to launched fireworks to write a citation.





Even with officers on duty, it is extremely difficult to determine where fireworks are coming from without a visual confirmation. That is why it is important for people calling to report fireworks to provide an address.















As the 4th of July holiday approaches, it is important to remember that the sale, possession, use, or discharge of fireworks in the City of Shoreline is illegal.