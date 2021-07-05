Fireworks display at Sheridan Beach

Fireworks at Sheridan Beach photo by Cynthia Sheridan

The Sheridan Beach Community Club in Lake Forest Park put on an outstanding 20 minute display of fireworks for folks missing the traditional Kenmore 4th of July celebration which was canceled due to Covid limitations. The Sheridan Beach Community Club in Lake Forest Park put on an outstanding 20 minute display of fireworks for folks missing the traditional Kenmore 4th of July celebration which was canceled due to Covid limitations.





The Sheridan Beach Community Club is a shared private beach and pool located at the north-end of Lake Washington in Lake Forest Park. Membership is deeded to the residents of Sheridan Beach and Sheridan Heights.





The Club has waterfront property so the display was visible for a wide area around the lake and the hills above Bothell Way.











