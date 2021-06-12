Local Residents named to President's List at Gonzaga University
Saturday, June 12, 2021
SPOKANE, Wash. (June 8, 2021) - The following residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University President's List for spring semester 2021. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.
Lake Forest Park
Carson Duling
Tessa Farnam
Rachel Giroux
Schuyler Peters
Lillian Visser
Seattle
Jonathan Hayes
Maliko Madden
Andrew Ray
Erin Ripple
Shoreline
Julia Brajcich
Abigail Chen
Lindsey Ernst
Preston Ernst
Tessa Foley
Rachel Hansen
Bella Mertel
Eleanor Reid
Maxine Andrea Reyes
Jessica Wymer
