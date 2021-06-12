Local residents named to Dean's List at Gonzaga University

Saturday, June 12, 2021


SPOKANE, Wash. (June 8, 2021) - The following residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean's List for spring semester 2021. 

Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.

Lake Forest Park

Drew Caley
Scott Doquilo
Jaxon Muzzy
Kate Wiper

Seattle

Sean Essad
Keegan Hilt
Peyton McKenny
Anna Smith
Hannah Wist

Shoreline

Stella Beemer
Hailey Belfie
Chloe Giles
Isabella Haupt
Hailey Hubbard
Julia Leon
Emily McDowell
Korrina Murphy
Annika Nye
Ava Olels
Sophia Rice

Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Wash., Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West's best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers 75 fields of study, 23 master's degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.



