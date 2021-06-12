Local residents named to Dean's List at Gonzaga University
Saturday, June 12, 2021
SPOKANE, Wash. (June 8, 2021) - The following residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean's List for spring semester 2021.
Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.
Lake Forest Park
Drew Caley
Scott Doquilo
Jaxon Muzzy
Kate Wiper
Seattle
Sean Essad
Keegan Hilt
Peyton McKenny
Anna Smith
Hannah Wist
Shoreline
Stella Beemer
Hailey Belfie
Chloe Giles
Isabella Haupt
Hailey Hubbard
Julia Leon
Emily McDowell
Korrina Murphy
Annika Nye
Ava Olels
Sophia Rice
