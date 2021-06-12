Local residents named to Dean's List at Gonzaga University





SPOKANE, Wash. (June 8, 2021) - The following residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean's List for spring semester 2021.





Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.













Drew CaleyScott DoquiloJaxon MuzzyKate WiperSean EssadKeegan HiltPeyton McKennyAnna SmithHannah WistStella BeemerHailey BelfieChloe GilesIsabella HauptHailey HubbardJulia LeonEmily McDowellKorrina MurphyAnnika NyeAva OlelsSophia Rice