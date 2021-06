Local Students graduate from Gonzaga University

SPOKANE, Wash. (June 8, 2021) - The following Gonzaga University students participated in graduation exercises during our Commencement Ceremony that was held on Sunday, May 9, 2021.





These students have either completed their undergraduate degree or are expected to complete their degree requirements this year.





Lake Forest Park

Scott Doquilo, Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Administration

Seth Eisses, Bachelor of Science in Biology

Tessa Farnam, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, Magna Cum Laude

Rachel Giroux, BS in Nursing in Nursing, Magna Cum Laude

Jaxon Muzzy, Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Administration

Brandon Okazaki, Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics (BA)

Michael Peters, Bachelor of Arts in Comp Sci and Computation Think

Schuyler Peters, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and French, Summa Cum Laude

Kate Wiper, BS in Human Physiology in Human Physiology

Seattle

Alicia Bianchetto, BS in Nursing in Nursing, Cum Laude

Collin Cramer, Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Business Administration, Cum Laude

Taha Hakkani, Bachelor of Science in Math-Computer Sci

Anna Smith, BS in Computer Science (BSCS) in Computer Science, Cum Laude

Hannah Wist, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology

Shoreline

Abigail Chen, B.Ed. in Special Education, Honors in Special Education, Magna Cum Laude

Marin Counter, Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations

Brendan Dapper, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Economics-Arts

Lindsey Ernst, Bachelor of Science, Honors in Biochemistry, Summa Cum Laude

Rachel Hansen, Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Administration

Julia Leon, Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Studies, Magna Cum Laude

Annika Nye, Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Administration

Garett Schultz, Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude