Shoreline Arts Festival returns June 26-27 in Lake Forest Park
Saturday, June 12, 2021
Shoreline Arts Festival
A Community Tradition; Creatively Adapted for 2021
Saturday and Sunday, June 26-27, 10am-5pm
It’s back! We're excited to announce that after months of careful planning and countless Zoom meetings, the 31st Annual Shoreline Arts Festival is a full go! And everything you need to know about the event is now live on our website. Yay!
This year is going to look a little different, but our number one priority is continuing to keep our community safe. We have implemented strict health and safety guidelines. Key changes: reserve a free ticket online for timed entry, sanitation stations throughout, social distancing, and our artist booth holders upholding the highest cleaning standards. Visit our COVID-19 page for more info.
Now, let's get back to celebrating arts and culture in our community at the 31st Annual Shoreline Arts Festival! Reserve your free ticket(s) today.
Event Highlights:
- Artist Marketplace - Meet local artists and shop for incredible handmade artworks.
- Live Performances - Enjoy a lineup of local solo musicians and cultural groups.
- Hands-On Art - Take home kits that include three spectacular projects for a range of ages.
- Food Trucks - Have a bite to eat and enjoy sweet and savory options.
- Cultural Groups - A one stop deep dive into cultural groups from our diverse community.
- Virtual Juried Art Show - View 2D, 3D, and Photography artworks online.
- Virtual Youth Art Show - Pre-K through 12th-grade students have created these 2D and 3D works of art.
2021 Festival Map and Parking:
We have a new location this year! One of the biggest hurdles planning for this year has been figuring out where we will be. Our 2021 home will be at the beautifully secluded Pfingst Animal Acres Park in Lake Forest Park. Just a hop, skip, and a jump away from Shoreline!
This fenced-in park allows us to implement COVID safety controls this year. We'll be back at Shoreline Community College in 2022.
With a new location comes a new map, as well as parking options. Get to know the lay of the land by reviewing our festival map and parking locations before heading over.
Parking will be located at Brookside Elementary and LFP Presbyterian Church in the afternoons during Festival weekend.
Volunteer!
Our volunteers make this event possible. We need help with tasks before the event, set-up, during the event to break down.
There are over 60+ shifts that need to be filled during the event. All adapted for 2021 to ensure safe practices. Thank you!
The Shoreline Arts Festival is a program of ShoreLake Arts with support from, Shoreline Community College, Jack Malek of Windermere, City of Lake Forest Park, City of Shoreline Parks and Rec, Irons Brothers Construction, National Endowment for the Arts, Shoreline Music School, American Dance Institute, Washington State Arts Commission (ArtsWA), 4Culture, Recology, Central Market Shoreline, and Smith Brothers Farms!
Thank you to our donors and members!
Please feel free to contact our office with any questions or concerns. 206-417-4645 or info@shorelakearts.org
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.
