Transfer station customers required to prove they live or work in King County’s service area starting June 16

Sorry Sno County residents - starting June 16, 2021 only people who can prove they live in King county can use the Shoreline Transfer station.

To preserve access to essential services for customers within its service area and increase safety at congested recycling and transfer stations, King County Solid Waste Division will enforce an existing rule that requires all self-haul customers to verify they live or do business within King County’s 37 cities and unincorporated areas, which excludes the cities of Seattle and Milton.





Customers visiting a King County transfer station will be asked to show a government-issued ID, utility bill, rental agreement, vehicle registration, cell phone bill, pay stub or job site invoice with a ZIP Code as proof.





“Our transfer station system saw an increase of almost 25 percent in self-haul customer traffic in 2020 compared to 2019, resulting in longer lines that pushed traffic onto public roadways and potentially posing a safety risk – particularly at our Shoreline and Algona facilities, which are close to the county’s borders,” said Pat McLaughlin, King County Solid Waste Division Director. “We can improve public safety and reduce the strain of self-haul traffic put on critical services intended for our service area customers by enforcing this longstanding rule.”



