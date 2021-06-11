Notes from Shoreline council meeting June 7, 2021



PRIDE MONTH

Councilmember McGlashan

Deputy Mayor Scully

Mayor Hall

This photo shows the progress that has been made at the Shoreline 148th Street Station. Only three more years before light rail starts running through Shoreline.attended the SeaShore Transportation Forum meeting. A representative from Sen. Pramila Jayapal’s office provided an update on what’s going on in Washington DC. As reported in the news, it’s pretty much gridlocked and not much is moving forward at this time. They are continuing to work hard at getting a transportation measure passed.Chris Arkell from KingCo Metro has finalized the joint letter from the voting members of SeaShore (Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, Bothell and Woodinville) to Sound Transit expressing our need to continue with 522/523 bus rapid transit as promised to the voters in the ST3 package.Shoreline signed on to the joint city letter but we should consider a separate City letter. My concern is if they omit the parking garages in the other cities, not only will our parking garages be overwhelmed but also our neighborhood streets.reported that the WRIA 8 Salmon Recovery Council released a report. As he’s mentioned before, there has been a precipitous decline in coho salmon. They have traced it back to a specific chemical reaction with automobile tire rubber. When it degrades in sunlight, it creates a chemical that specifically affects coho salmon. It comes from water runoff. They are researching how to stop that. One of the things that they know already, is that water that is retained and does not flow directly into Puget Sound or the rivers contains very little of the chemical.met with the King County Cities Climate Collaboration (K4C). They talked about reducing greenhouse gases from cars but, as the Deputy Mayor pointed out, that is not enough. We also need to address the rubber from tires and the metals from brake pads that go into our runoff.Jackie Kurle ShorelineSpoke about the enhanced shelter and expressed hope that there will be enough FTE’s to handle any potential increase in emergency calls and that the shelter will continue with its gradual approach to adding new residents.Kathleen Russell, Shoreline, Save Shoreline TreesSpoke about tree protection plans at private development sites. At Towns on 145th (145th / 1st Ave NE) there are conifers that are suffering from lack of mulching, surrounding protection, and water. Although arborists were consulted, there has been no compliance. This is a good example of the difficulty of monitoring tree protection at private development sites.Jingjing Sun, ShorelineHoped to raise awareness of the persecution of Falun Gong practitioners in China, as well as the discrimination and harassment experienced here by her family who follow this ancient teaching.Consent Calendar approved unanimously by a vote of 7-0.Staff presentation provided by Rachael Markle, Director, Planning and Community DevelopmentOn July 27, 2020, the City Council enacted interim regulations that provide relief for applicants by creating additional extensions of application and permit deadlines due to the impacts of COVID-19. This was extended on January 11, 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic may continue to impact the ability of permit customers, which in turn, may cause delays for the commencement of development activities.