2021 Richmond Beach Garden Tour broke all attendance records
Friday, June 11, 2021
|Witzel Garden
This year's Richmond Beach Garden Tour was a huge success and broke all previous attendance records.
Between 350 and 400 people toured each of the nine gardens. The weather was a bit of a concern but the rain held off and didn't dampen the spirit of the hosts and guests.
|Clark Garden
Three miles away in Edmonds it was pouring rain but Richmond Beach was essentially dry.
|Haugen Garden
The hosts gathered at the end of the day to share stories and toured each others gardens on Sunday.
|McCauley Garden
Thank you to all the garden hosts and volunteers who helped coordinate the event. Thank you to Sky Nursery and Beach House Greetings for distributing the tour maps.
|Witzel Garden
We look forward to next year!
--Kris Fordice
All photos courtesy Richmond Beach Garden Tour
