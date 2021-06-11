2021 Richmond Beach Garden Tour broke all attendance records

Witzel Garden





This year's Richmond Beach Garden Tour was a huge success and broke all previous attendance records.





Clark Garden



Between 350 and 400 people toured each of the nine gardens. The weather was a bit of a concern but the rain held off and didn't dampen the spirit of the hosts and guests.





Clark Garden





Three miles away in Edmonds it was pouring rain but Richmond Beach was essentially dry.





Haugen Garden





The hosts gathered at the end of the day to share stories and toured each others gardens on Sunday.





McCauley Garden





Thank you to all the garden hosts and volunteers who helped coordinate the event. Thank you to Sky Nursery and Beach House Greetings for distributing the tour maps.





Witzel Garden





We look forward to next year!





--Kris Fordice





All photos courtesy Richmond Beach Garden Tour











