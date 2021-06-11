2021 Richmond Beach Garden Tour broke all attendance records

Friday, June 11, 2021

Witzel Garden

This year's Richmond Beach Garden Tour was a huge success and broke all previous attendance records. 

Clark Garden

Between 350 and 400 people toured each of the nine gardens. The weather was a bit of a concern but the rain held off and didn't dampen the spirit of the hosts and guests. 

Clark Garden

Three miles away in Edmonds it was pouring rain but Richmond Beach was essentially dry.

Haugen Garden

The hosts gathered at the end of the day to share stories and toured each others gardens on Sunday. 

McCauley Garden

Thank you to all the garden hosts and volunteers who helped coordinate the event. Thank you to Sky Nursery and Beach House Greetings for distributing the tour maps.

Witzel Garden

We look forward to next year!

--Kris Fordice

All photos courtesy Richmond Beach Garden Tour



